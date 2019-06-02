Home

ALDEAN CARTER Eagan, Minn. Aldean Jarnagin (nee Worth) Carter, formerly of Newton, Cedar Rapids and Eagan, Minn., went home to Jesus on May 11. Born June 21, 1921, on the family farm near Monroe, she graduated from Monroe High School, Class of 1938. Aldean was united in marriage to Robert T. Jarnagin on May 27, 1940, in Newton. After his death in 1963, she stayed in the Cedar Rapids area and was employed by Montgomery Ward, retiring in 1986. They were the parents of Linda (Jack) Lake (deceased) and Gene (Caren) Jarnagin, Eagan, Minn. In July 1972, she married Milton Carter. For several years they operated an audio/sound business and later managed Hawkeye Downs and the All Iowa Fair. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2003. She also was preceded in death by parents, George Worth and Faye Waring; siblings, Wanda, Janice, Corene, Arlo and Blake; and grandson, Jon Lake. She is survived by his sons, Arlaan (Karen) of Central City and Larry (Donna) of Boring, Ore.; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aldean was a charter member of the Cedar Rapids Alliance Church, serving in several church offices through the years. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home, with visitation one hour earlier. Luncheon to follow. Interment at Silent City Cemetery, Monroe. Donations to Hospice Hope Fund c/o Regions Hospital, 640 Jackson St., Mail Stop 11202C, St. Paul, MN 55101.
Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019
