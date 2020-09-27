ALDEN B. KIMPSTON Des Moines Alden B. Kimpston, 85, passed away on Sept. 17, 2020, at Wesley Acres, Des Moines. His family will be holding a private service to honor and remember this loving father and grandfather. Alden Bruce Kimpston, son of Francis and Pearl (Procter) Kimpston, was born on Nov. 3, 1934, in Union Township, in northeast Iowa. He worked for 41 years at International Paper (formerly known as Cherry Burrell) in Cedar Rapids. In July 1960, he married Judy Johnson, and they built their home in Shueyville, Iowa. They raised two sons, Bruce and Craig. After Alden's retirement, they moved to West Des Moines to be near their children and grandchildren. Alden was a quiet, well-respected man. He loved the state of Iowa, birds, reading and spending time with family. He was known for his tremendous work ethic, as well as his gentle and easy-going personality. Alden was preceded in death by his parents; six brothers and sisters; and his wife, Judy. He is lovingly remembered by his children, Bruce (Mary) and Craig (Jill); his grandchildren, Chris (Kelsey), Emily, Hunter and Noah: his great-grandchild, Joanna: and his sister-in-law, Ann Kimpston. Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
or a church/charity of your choice
.