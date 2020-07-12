ALDEN JEROME "ALDIE" MORRISON Newhall Alden Jerome "Aldie" Morrison, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall with the Rev. Steven Rempfer officiating. Interment will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from noon until service time Thursday at the church. Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be worn during visitation and the funeral service. Vulnerable or high risk folks should use discretion in attending. Although the family would deeply appreciate it, no hugs or handshakes at this time. We regret that under current restrictions the church is unable to serve lunch. A memorial fund has been established. Aldie was born July 20, 1929, in Decorah, Iowa, the son of Leonard and Olga (Strinmoen) Morrison. In 1946, he graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton. He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. On Oct. 15, 1950, he was united in marriage to Corleen Freeman at St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall. Corleen passed away in 2010 after almost 60 years of marriage. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Newhall and a longtime member of the St. John choir. He also enjoyed membership in the Keystone Turners and Tara Hills Country Club. A man with many skills, Aldie had about 27 different jobs in his lifetime, from a paper boy as a youngster to ice cream delivery (have you ever heard his Bordens ice cream song with Elsie the cow?) and camper sales and seed corn sales. Most of his years were spent as a district sales manager for various companies. He also was a longtime board member of South Slope. He was a loyal supporter and active volunteer of his community as president of the Newhall Commercial Club and Lions Club as well as serving as Newhall Fire Chief. He was an outdoorsman enjoying fishing, camping and golfing. Aldie was a craftsman with a love of woodworking making gifts almost every Christmas for all the grandchildren. He was a well-liked guy who knew no strangers. He was a talker, a jokester and a storyteller with a keen sense of humor. He appreciated good coffee, good whiskey, good food and good conversation. Alden Morrison was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He was devoted, thoughtful and generous. He thoroughly enjoyed and was so proud of his five granddaughters (he and Grandma called them their "dollies") and attended countless sporting events, concerts, musicals and dance recitals. Most recently he had been amused with the antics of his great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed but the memories will live on. Surviving to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sue (Jim) Wubben of Buffalo Center and Amy (Don) Frazier of Van Horne; five granddaughters, Amanda (Josh) Weister of Mankato, Minn., Melissa (Anthony) Aukes of Fairmont, Minn., Jessica Wubben of Mankato, Rachel (Ben) Ward of Springville and Ashlee (John) Ritscher of Keystone; and seven great-grandchildren, Oliver Weister, Reed Aukes, Hazel, Harvey and Graham Ward, and Brooks and Corbin Ritscher. In addition to his parents and wife, Corleen, Aldie was preceded in death by his sister, Beth (Truman) Tollefsrud; and his sister-in-law, Dorothy (Charles) Hannemann. Online condolences www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com
.