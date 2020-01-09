|
|
ALEDA MOELLER PETERS Fayetteville, N.C. Aleda "Lee" Moeller Peters, 87, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2020, at the Carolina Inn in Fayetteville, N.C. Lee (Aleda Sophia Lundquist), was born to Oscar and Lenora Lundquist in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in home economics, was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority, and also played bagpipes in the University's Scottish Highlander Band. She and her husband, Arlyn McClay Moeller, raised their family in Essexville, Mich., before moving to Fayetteville, N.C., in 1981. She excelled in her passion of interior design, both residential and commercial. She loved art, travel, boating and nature. After Arlyn's death, she married William Peters in 2003. Lee is survived by her son, Dr. Mark Moeller (Lou), of Boulder, Colo.; two daughters, Laurie Owen (Russ) of Iowa City, Iowa, and Lisa Moeller (Dr. Scott Johnson) of Eugene, Ore.; six grandchildren, Dr. Scott Owen (Chelsea), Trevor Owen (Adrienne), Hannah Hunt Moeller, Ellie Moeller, Erika Johnson and Nikolas Johnson; and a sister, Mary McMurray (Tom). She was preceded in death, just last month, by her husband, Mr. William Peters; also by her first husband, Dr. Arlyn McClay Moeller; her sister, Joanne Fisher; and her brother, John Lundquist. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Jan. 11, at First Presbyterian Church in the Chapel. The family will receive friends and family in the church parlor at 2 p.m. before the service. There will be a second service and burial at a later date at Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements are being handled by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home in Fayetteville, N.C., and Cedar Memorial in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 569, Fayetteville, N.C. 28302.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020