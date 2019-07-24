ALEXANDER WADE PROCHASKA Cedar Rapids Alexander Wade Prochaska, 17, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, July 22, 2019, as the result of a mowing accident. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at First Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Rapids by the Rev. Timothy Carter. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home. Alex is survived by his parents, Chad and Stephanie; and two sisters, Bridget and Carla Jayne of Cedar Rapids; grandparents, Richard III and Peggy Prochaska of Cedar Rapids, Janet and Cecil Dale of Salem, S.C., and Dwayne (Joyce Hall) Cassill of Buckeye, Ariz.; great-grandparents, Dick and Connie Prochaska of Cedar Rapids; and great-grandma, Thelma Rupe of Eldon; his uncles and aunts, Roger and Colleen Cassill of Cedar Rapids, Jay and Shelly Cassill of Newhall, Steve and Rebekah Prochaska of Fairfax and Teresa (Prochaska) and Jesse Manning of Cedar Rapids; his cousins, Zac Cassill, Landon (Katie Cassill), Echo Cassill, Josh Cassill, Jeremy (Crystal Cassill) and Laura Manning and Rylee Manning and their families; many great-aunts and uncles; many second cousins, including Anne Cerveny; and many friends. Alex was born Dec. 21, 2001, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Chad and Stephanie Cassill Prochaska. He graduated from Isaac Newton Christian Academy and was looking forward to his junior year at Marion Independent High School. Alex was a hard worker. He loved working with his Grandpa Rich and his Grandma Peggy on the farm and in the greenhouses. He also was employed by the Marion McDonald's, where he excelled at pleasing his employers and customers. He worked very hard at saving his money to restore his grandfather's old truck. Alex was a certified scuba diver and had just returned from Honduras, where he was scuba diving with his grandpa Rich and sister Bridget. He was learning how to play the guitar and loved vintage trucks and woodworking. He was very proud that he could drive a stick shift. Alex loved to make people smile. He wore funny T-shirts every day to encourage laughter. Alex loved Jesus and was active in two church youth groups at First Church of the Nazarene and Peace Christian Reform Church. Alex was a unique and blessed/amazing/special young man. He will be missed deeply by his family and friends. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Isaac Newton Christian Academy Scholarship Fund. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on July 24, 2019