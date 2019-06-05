|
ALEXANDER "DANIEL" STONE Coralville Alexander "Daniel" Stone, 24, of Coralville, died suddenly April 12, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. There will be a time of sharing from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. for those who would like to share a thought, memory or story about Daniel and how he touched your life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the University of Iowa Library. For a full obituary and online condolences for the family, please visit www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on June 5, 2019