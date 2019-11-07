|
ALEXIS GRACE BEZILLA Marion Alexis Grace Bezilla passed away on Oct. 28, 2019, after a long courageous battle with brain cancer at . Alexis was 15 years old and a sophomore at Linn Mar-High School. Alexis is survived by her parents, April and Brad Bezilla, and an amazing extended family. Alexis was smart, curious, creative and compassionate. She loved life and wanted nothing more than to share her adventures with her family and friends. Despite her illness, Alexis always found joy in her day and seemed to find a way to bring joy to others even on her hardest of days. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Faith Bible Church, located at 1800 46th St. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made to the Alexis Bezilla Memorial Fund: onemission.fund/support/alexis-bezilla-memorial-fund/.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019