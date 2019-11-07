Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alexis Bezilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexis Grace Bezilla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexis Grace Bezilla Obituary
ALEXIS GRACE BEZILLA Marion Alexis Grace Bezilla passed away on Oct. 28, 2019, after a long courageous battle with brain cancer at . Alexis was 15 years old and a sophomore at Linn Mar-High School. Alexis is survived by her parents, April and Brad Bezilla, and an amazing extended family. Alexis was smart, curious, creative and compassionate. She loved life and wanted nothing more than to share her adventures with her family and friends. Despite her illness, Alexis always found joy in her day and seemed to find a way to bring joy to others even on her hardest of days. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Faith Bible Church, located at 1800 46th St. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made to the Alexis Bezilla Memorial Fund: onemission.fund/support/alexis-bezilla-memorial-fund/.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -