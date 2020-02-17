Home

Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
360 E 1St St
Anamosa, IA 52205
(319) 462-3535
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Goettsch Inc Funeral Homes
360 E 1St St
Anamosa, IA 52205
View Map
Alfred "Fred" DeRosia Jr.


1966 - 2020
Alfred "Fred" DeRosia Jr. Obituary
ALFRED "FRED" DEROSIA JR. Anamosa Alfred "Fred" DeRosia Jr., 53, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Jones Regional Medical Center. A Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Goettsch Funeral Home in Anamosa where friends may call from 1 p.m. until service time. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Navy and the Anamosa Veterans. Pastor Rodger Good will officiate at the services. A private family burial will be held at Norwich Cemetery in Martelle. Surviving is his wife, Kim; three children, Kirstin Tedrow, Anamosa, Bre (Nate) Hinders, Springville, and Tyler DeRosia, Davenport; two grandchildren, Brecken and Declyn Hinders; his sister, Kelli (Alan) Parker, Martelle; and his mother and father-in-law, Gene and Marylou Eldred, Anamosa. He was preceded in death by his parents. Alfred Dale DeRosia Jr. was born Feb. 20, 1966, in Onaway, Mich. He was the son of Alfred and Agnes (Price) DeRosia Sr. Fred graduated from the Anamosa Community Schools with the Class of 1984. He then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he learned about power plant engineering. He returned from service and married Kimberly Eldred on May 12, 1990, in Anamosa. Fred was a power plant engineer at ADM in Cedar Rapids and also for Alliant Energy for many years. He had just completed his first year of work at Janda Motor Services as a mechanic. Fred loved to ride his Harley with Kim and play golf at Fawn Creek. His greatest love was his family, especially his two grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
