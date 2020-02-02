Home

Alfred Lyle Busenbark Obituary
ALFRED LYLE BUSENBARK Cedar Rapids Alfred Lyle Busenbark, 88, of Cedar Rapids, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Alfred was born Dec. 28, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, son of Byron and Dorothy (Comley) Busenbark. He married Carol J. Horning on June 12, 1954, in Marion. She died Sept. 16, 2000. Alfred is survived by his daughter, Diane (Bill) Ballard of Affton, Mo.; a brother, Don (Bev) Busenbark; special niece, Holly Hapgood; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; a grandson, Levin Driscoll; and his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences may be directed to the family.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020
