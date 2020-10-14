1/1
Alfred Morris
1929 - 2020
ALFRED MORRIS Cedar Rapids Alfred Morris, 91, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Graveside services: 10 a.m. Friday at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Al was born to Walter and Mary Morris in 1929, during the start of the Great Depression. He grew up and attended Immaculate Conception School in Cedar Rapids. Following high school, he went on to the Electronic Radio and TV Institute in Omaha, Neb., where he acquired a First Class Federal Radio Telephone Operators license. He worked for Collins Radio Co. for eight years. He also worked as an engineer for KWCR, KPIG, and as chief engineer for KWWL in Cedar Rapids throughout the years. In 1956, he went to work for the Cryovac Co., a division of the WR Grace Co. He spent 36 years with Cryovac and retired as the plant engineering and maintenance manager. Al married Mary Ann Scolaro in 1949, and over the years they had four children, Ann Marie (Dan) Quade, Sandra Mae (Kevin) Urban, Christine Kay (Dan) Kolsrud and Matthew Morris. In 1961, a property was purchased on Lake Delhi, where a cabin was built and the family spent all their summers and some of the winter months boating, skiing, fishing and snowmobiling with family and friends. In 1994, he retired and continued to enjoy life at a slower pace with family and friends. Al was preceded in death by his wife, Mary.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery
