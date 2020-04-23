Home

Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
ALFRED P. GOLDSMITH McGregor Alfred P. Goldsmith, 91, of McGregor, Iowa, formerly of Earlville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held at a later date at St. Mary's Catholic Church in McGregor, with the Rev. Nils de Jesus officiating. Inurnment with military honors will be held at a later date in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in McGregor. Survivors include his children, Guy (Jeanne) Goldsmith of Tiffin, Bryan Goldsmith of Denver, Colo., Randy (Sarah) Thuman of Earlville and Mary Ann Hanson of San Manuel, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie Goldsmith; nine sisters; and three brothers. Alfred Phillip Goldsmith was born Feb. 25, 1929, in Earlville, Iowa, the son of Bernard and Mary (Schmidt) Goldsmith. On Dec. 28, 1963, he married Marjorie (Wells) Thuman in Stone City, Iowa. Alfred was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Korean War. He was a self-employed farmer for more than 60 years, was a very involved member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in McGregor, the American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. Al was a very kind and patient man of deep faith, had a wonderful smile and loved family, friends, fishing, dancing, bingo and woodworking. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020
