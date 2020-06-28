ALFRED P. GOLDSMITH McGregor Alfred P. Goldsmith, 91, of McGregor, Iowa, formerly of Earlville, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 4, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, McGregor, with the Rev. Nils de Jesus officiating. The visitation will start at 9 a.m. until service time. Inurnment with military honors will be held following services in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, McGregor. Alfred's original obituary that published on April 26 can be found at www.thegazette.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.