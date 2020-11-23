ALICE E. CONANT Lamont Alice E. Conant, 99, of Lamont, Iowa, died Friday morning, Nov. 20, 2020, at her home. A private family funeral service will be held at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, Iowa, with the Rev. Susan Friedrich officiating. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Family and friends may view the funeral service on the funeral home website. Memorials may be sent to Kay Bailey 37856 Grahm Rd., Colesburg, IA 52035. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
.