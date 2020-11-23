1/1
Alice E. Conant
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALICE E. CONANT Lamont Alice E. Conant, 99, of Lamont, Iowa, died Friday morning, Nov. 20, 2020, at her home. A private family funeral service will be held at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, Iowa, with the Rev. Susan Friedrich officiating. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein. Family and friends may view the funeral service on the funeral home website. Memorials may be sent to Kay Bailey 37856 Grahm Rd., Colesburg, IA 52035. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein
221 N. Frederick Ave.,
Oelwein, IA 50662
(319) 283-4922
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home-Oelwein

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 22, 2020
alice is the last aunt of the streicher girls to pass mildred was my mother these ladies have all lived many productive years shareing their lives with all of us we should all be so blessed to pass on just a small part of our lives to someone else h eaven has gained another shining star today
marvin cumberland
Family
November 21, 2020
I worked with Alice at Ewalu. She was a hard worker and so much fun. Loved her smile. Will never forget those days.
Brenda Fliehler
Friend
November 21, 2020
It is with great sadness to learn of Alice's passing. It was such a pleasure working with her in the kitchen at EWALU. My deepest sympathy to her family.
Barb Nolda
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved