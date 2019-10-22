|
ALICE GESENA SOPHIA HUEDEPOHL Williamsburg Alice Gesena Sophia Huedepohl was born May 3, 1923, near South Amana, Iowa, the daughter of Henry Edward and Adella Katherine (Von Ahsen) Heitshusen. On June 15, 1947, Alice was united in marriage to Ralph Huedepohl at Immanuel Lutheran Church, near Williamsburg. She lived in the Williamsburg community throughout her lifetime. Alice was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and served on the Ladies Aid. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, her cats and playing cards. Alice died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg at the age of 96 years. She is survived by her three grandchildren, Michael Huedepohl of Anamosa, Lee (Heidi) Huedepohl of North Liberty and Jeff Huedepohl, of Waterloo; five great-grandchildren, Mikaila, Cali Jo, Maddie, Evan and Jacob; her godson, David (Cheryl) Huedepohl of Williamsburg; a special granddaughter-in-law, Patty Huedepohl; two sisters-in-law, Zelda Tanke of Deep River and Fern (Adrian) Wetjen of Williamsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents; husband; son, Allen Huedepohl; and daughter-in-law, Sandra Huedepohl. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Williamsburg. The Rev. Richard Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Memorials are for Immanuel Lutheran Church. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019