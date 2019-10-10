Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Klostermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. Klostermann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice M. Klostermann Obituary
ALICE M. KLOSTERMANN Cascade Alice M. Klostermann, 93, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab in Monticello, Iowa. Visitation for Alice will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. and American Legion Auxiliary services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. Full obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.