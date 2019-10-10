|
|
ALICE M. KLOSTERMANN Cascade Alice M. Klostermann, 93, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab in Monticello, Iowa. Visitation for Alice will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. and American Legion Auxiliary services will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial for Alice will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with the Rev. Douglas Loecke presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, Iowa. Full obituary may be viewed and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019