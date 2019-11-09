|
ALICE M. MEYER Vinton Alice M. Meyer, 84, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Crestview Acres in Marion from complications of Alzheimer's. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Prairie Creek Christian Church, rural Vinton, with the Rev. Kurt Brubaker officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton and for an hour before services at the church on Monday. Burial will be at Bear Creek Cemetery. Alice was born Aug. 20, 1935, near Brandon, the daughter of Bill and Eva Bearbower Floyd. When Alice was 3 years old, Eva died and Bill married Mary C. Geater. Alice graduated from Lincoln High School in Vinton in 1953. On Feb. 4, 1956, she was united in marriage with Richard H. Meyer in Vinton. Alice enjoyed being busy and did secretarial work for Dr. Corbett, Rockwell Collins and Meyer Homes. She liked gardening, dancing, doing crafts and baking cookies. She is survived by her children, Dixie Meyer, Vinton, Deb (Jeff) Alexander, Indianola, Alan (Donna) Meyer, Cedar Rapids, and Cheri (Brad) Buresh, Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard, in 1996 of ALS; twin sisters, Ruth Werning and Ruby Goken; and grandson, Chase Meyer. Memorials will be directed to ALS and Alzheimer's research. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Alice and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
