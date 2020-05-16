|
|
SISTER ALICE MAIERS, RSM Cedar Rapids Sister Alice Maiers, RSM, 89, died on May 13, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Hiawatha, Iowa, after a brief illness. A private service will be held on May 16, 2020. The burial service will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids by the Rev. Anthony Adawu. Services for family and the extended community will be celebrated at a later date. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Services are serving the needs. Sister Alice was born on Dec. 21, 1930, in Holy Cross, Iowa, the daughter of John and Rose (Ungs) Maiers. She attended Holy Cross School in Holy Cross, Iowa, and graduated in 1948. She entered the Cedar Rapids Regional Community of the Sisters of Mercy in 1964. Sister Alice graduated from Briar Cliff College in 1952, receiving a B.S. degree majoring in medical technology and minoring in natural science. Sister Alice began her professional career as a medical technologist in Denver, Colo. From 1967 to 1973, she worked in the following hospitals: Mercy Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Anamosa Community Hospital, Anamosa, Iowa; Kalispell General Hospital, Kalispell, Mont.; and Mercy Hospital, Oelwein, Iowa. She later worked in parish ministry/pastoral care from 1973 to 1989 in the following locations: St. John's, Waterloo, Iowa; St. Matthew, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Marion Plaza, Denver, Colo.; and Mercy Hospital, Davenport, Iowa. She served as administrator at St. Mary's Villa, Waterloo, Iowa, from 1989 to 1991. From 1991 to 2001, she was the chaplain/pastoral care manager at Mercy Hospital, Oelwein, Iowa, and in 2002 to 2003 she participated in the Works of Mercy Ministry at the House of Mercy, Waterloo, Iowa. Upon her retirement in 2006, Sister Alice was a volunteer with Hospice of Mercy. Sister Alice was known for her passion for justice issues and her deep love of her family and community. Sister Alice was a vowed member of the Sisters of Mercy for 55 years. In addition to the Sisters of Mercy, Sister Alice is survived by two sisters-in-law and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose; and siblings, Charles Maiers, James Maiers and Rosemary Lane. Memorials may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy, 1125 Prairie Drive NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402.
Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2020