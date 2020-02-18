|
ALICE MARKS Marion Alice Marks, 97, of Marion, Iowa, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Summit Pointe Independent Living in Marion. Per Alice's wishes, cremation has taken place. Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion with a vigil service at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, where she was a member. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Alice was born Dec. 7, 1922, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Albert L. and Delia M. (Yanausch) Earl. She was a 1940 graduate of Roosevelt High School. She also had a bachelor's and a master's degree. Alice was united in marriage to Murray Charles Marks at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She worked in Cedar Rapids as a kindergarten teacher. Alice was a published children's book author, speech therapist in Bloomington, Ill., and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. "We love you always and forever, Little Mama." Alice is survived and lovingly remembered by her four daughters, Lynn Mitchell, Dea Marks, Jennifer (Greg Gaskin) Marks and Joyce (Craig) Ferrarini; son, Murray K. Marks; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Roger (Mary) Marks; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Murray; and son-in-law, Richard Mitchell. Alice's family would like to extend a special thank-you to Jennifer Clark, the caring staff at Mercy Hospice and the staff at Summit Pointe Senior Living for the wonderful care provided to Alice. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alice's memory may be directed to the . Please share a memory of Alice at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020