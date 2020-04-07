|
|
ALICE MARIE LEWIS ONSTINE Shellsburg Alice passed away April 3, 2020, at the age of 100. She was born Nov. 26, 1919, to T. Orland and Neva Lewis in rural Shellsburg, Iowa. She graduated from Palo High School in Iowa in 1938 and the University of Iowa in 1942. Alice married her college sweetheart, Frank Onstine, on May 22, 1942, in New York City. After Frank joined the Army later that year, Alice joined the Navy WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), the women's branch of the United States Naval Reserve during World War II. In WAVES, Alice worked as a naval aviation training pilot, instructing male pilots through a flight simulator model known as the Link Trainer or "Blue Box." After the war, Alice and Frank moved to Alhambra, Calif., where they purchased a home to raise their four children. Alice remained in the family home through her celebrated 100th birthday in 2019. Alice was a pillar of the family and helped to raise three generations of children with compassion, a sense of humor and unconditional love. Known to much of the family as "Grandma," her generosity and independent spirit will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Frank Onstine; son, Roger Onstine; grandson, Joel Onstine; and siblings, Thomas Lewis, Loren Lewis, Vivian Lewis, John Lewis, Claude Lewis and Mary McClatchey. She is survived by her son, Tom Onstine; son, John Onstine and wife, Kris; daughter, Martha Sturdivan and husband, Michael; daughter-in-law, Catherine Onstine; and brother, Norman Lewis and wife, Colleen. Her grandchildren, Molly Onstine, Justin Onstine and wife, Erin, Tracy Gomez and husband, Jose, Alison Onstine and husband, Joe, Jesse Messenger and Kaitlyn Sturdivan, also survive her. Alice's great-grandchildren include Anthony, Polly, Vincent, Minnie, Harrison, Elijah, Dahlia, Rebekah, Colin and Jack. At her request, no service was held.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020