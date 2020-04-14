|
ALICE JANE STAHL PRINCE Williamsburg Alice Jane Stahl Prince was born April 19, 1931, southeast of Williamsburg, Iowa, the daughter of Elias "Casey" and Sadie (Evans) Jones. She graduated from Williamsburg High School in 1949 and Mercy School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids in 1952. Alice was united in marriage to Lorren D. Stahl on June 27, 1954, at her parents' home. To this union, they were blessed with four children. Lorren died Jan. 19, 1965. Alice was united in marriage to James B. Prince on Dec. 27, 1973, in Kirkville, Mo. He died May 28, 1997. Alice worked at D.F. Miller Hospital. She was a nurse for the Williamsburg school district and she was DON for Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo and Oakdale Correctional Center in Coralville. She was active in the Ladies VFW Auxiliary Post No. 8797; St. Paul United Methodist Church in Williamsburg, where she had served as Sunday school superintendent; Red Hats and an Uno card group. She enjoyed traveling internationally with her kids and grandchildren, "porch time," spending time with family and friends and was an avid Hawkeye fan. Alice passed away Easter morning, April 12, 2020, at her home with her family by her side at the age of 88. She is survived by four children, Joan (Lowell) Kleinmeyer of Conroy, Jan (Steve) Slaymaker of Conroy, Jean (Russ) Kisling of Marietta, Ga., and Doug (Jodi) Stahl of Williamsburg; 12 grandchildren, Holly Kleinmeyer, Jenny Kleinmeyer, Kaytee (Geoff) Knoop, Abby (fiance Grant Titterton) Davis, Renee (Nick) Rentel, Jill (Tim) Dennis, Casey (Brian) Dean, Grant Kisling, Danielle "Elle" Kisling, Jessica (Jeff) Crew, Lorren Stahl and Mitch Stahl; seven great-grandchildren, Sawyer Davis, Adelaide and Madeline Knoop, Washington and Amelia Alice Rentel, Sadie and Emersyn Crew; sister-in-law, Maralyn (Tom) Slaymaker; and brother-in-law, Gordon Heitshusen, all of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; two sisters, Ruth Phillips and Dorothy Thorpe; and two brothers, Leighton and Owen Jones. As "Mom" would say "Have a great day today, that's exactly what I'm going to do!' Private family service will be held on Thursday, April 16. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Alice and her family. Memorial contributions in memory of Alice may be designated to St. Paul United Methodist Church or Iburg Poulson VFW Post No. 8797 Ladies Auxiliary, c/o Powell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 269, Williamsburg, IA 52361. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
