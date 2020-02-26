|
ALICE H. RUSS Hopkinton Alice H. Russ, 82, of Hopkinton, died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Alice was born March 24, 1937, the daughter of Edward and Magdalena (Theis) Egloff. She and Anthony "Tony" Russ were married at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville on April 27, 1960. Alice will be fondly remembered for her big smile, kind heart and love of family. She frequently could be found enjoying the front porch swing, talking on the phone with her sisters or holding a grandbaby. Family gatherings were loud, joyous and always included a big bowl of candy and cold pop. Alice and Tony enjoyed time together gambling, visiting family or taking a Sunday drive. Marriage Encounter was important to them with the song "I Know I'll Never Find Another You" perfectly encapsulating their nearly 60-year marriage. Survivors include her husband, Tony; her eight children, Jim (Sandra) Russ of New Hampton, Julie (Dan) Zewen of Luxemburg, Dennis (Glenda Scicluna) Russ of Temperance, Mich., Alan (Kheuakham) Russ of San Jose, Calif., Jan Russ of Cedar Rapids, Rick (Lynn) Russ of Marion, Lisa (Steve) Pucelik of Traverse City, Mich., and Kevin (Kristy) Russ of Cedar Rapids, 23 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Rita Russ of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Bob Egloff, Lorraine Dunkel, Rosie Vorwald, Clarence Egloff, Alvina Egloff and Mary Kramer; and Tony's siblings, Mary Ann Kern and Nick Russ. A rosary will be prayed at 3:30 pm followed by a vigil and visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Luke Catholic Church in Hopkinton. Visitation resumes from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Hopkinton Cemetery. The family is grateful for the Hopkinton Ambulance Service and compassionate care received from the staff at the Good Neighbor Home. They also express gratitude for the kindness shown by Sarah and the staff at Above and Beyond Home Health Services. Condolences accepted at www.kramerfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020