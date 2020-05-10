|
|
ALICE SARAH PRESCOTT SIMMONS Cedar Rapids Alice Sarah Prescott Simmons, a 30-year resident of Cedar Rapids, died Feb. 5, 2020, in Maryland, at the age of 88. She grew up in Rochester and Albany, N.Y. She had seven siblings, including actress Mary Grace Canfield. Sally, as she was known by her friends and associates in Cedar Rapids, helped found Meals On Wheels, served on the Board of Directors at the Linn County Home, and established the Beaver Dam riding school, mentoring dozens of teenaged girls at Upmier stables in Ely, where she rode her favorite horse Treasure. She also won many ribbons jumping horses at shows in Maryland. Sally proudly earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of Iowa. She was a published poet, studying with Poet Laureate William Stafford. An avid reader, Sally developed the Great Books program at Grant Wood Elementary School and was a member of Book Club in Cedar Rapids that generated many meaningful friendships and experiences. She traveled extensively in the United States and Europe. Sally enjoyed patronizing Sykora's Bakery, hosting family occasions in Bever and Ellis parks, and cooking extraordinary holiday meals featuring her legendary prime rib. She was preceded in death by her husband, Haven Ely Simmons; and youngest son, Nicholas Ely Simmons. She is survived by one grandchild, two daughters-in-law, and one son, Haven Prescott Simmons.
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020