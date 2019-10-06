|
|
ALICE THERESA BURNS Cedar Rapids Alice Theresa Burns, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully in her sleep after a brief illness Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in her home at Cottage Grove Place, surrounded by her loving family and in the care of Hospice of Mercy and Visiting Angels. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, officiated by Father Don Czapla, with visitation beginning an hour earlier at St. Matthew Catholic Church. A visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, with a vigil service beginning at 4 p.m. Private inurnment will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery on Saturday. She is survived by six children: Pam (Jay) Gilchrist of Fort Smith, Ark., Bill Burns of Solon, Carol (Bob Taylor) Burns of Boston, Mike (Michaela) Burns of Phoenix, Mary (John) Hasley of Polk City and Barb (Mark) Miltner of Cedar Rapids. Surviving siblings are Ruth Pape, Pearl Hullerman, Lois Oberbroeckling, John (Karen) Neuhaus and Don (Becky) Neuhaus, as well as sister-in-law, Eunice Kokemiller. Alice's 13 grandchildren are Matthew (Kristin) Gilchrist, Anna (Alan) Murphy, Joel (Sarah) Gilchrist, Ben (Cora) Burns, Cy (Marie) Burns, Rae Taylor-Burns, Bobby Burns, Becky Burns, Ike Hasley, Madeline Hasley, Louis Hasley, Max Miltner and Alicia Miltner; her seven great-grandchildren are Ada and Austin Gilchrist, Jamison Murphy, Naomi Gilchrist, Zarek and Emmet Burns and Bailey Burns. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents; her brother, Cy; and brothers-in-law, Rich Pape, Ted Hullerman and Bob Oberbroeckling. Alice was born Dec. 1, 1930, in New Vienna, Iowa, to George and Eugenia Neuhaus. A farm girl with a strong German work ethic, she made the move to the city, like her sisters, in search of a job. While working at the Roosevelt Hotel in Cedar Rapids, she met Robert "Bob" Burns, and on Aug. 28, 1950, they began a more-than-60-year marriage. Alice and Bob together created a devoted family and rich life with hard work and plenty of fun. As owners and managers of income property, they became close to their many tenants. They enjoyed all types of family vacations, driving across the country and spending summertime at Lake Delhi. Alice enjoyed cheering for the Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeyes. She had a sense of humor and, like her mother, loved gatherings with family and friends. She knew that a margarita might entice others to join a party, and she liked to quip, "You can always tell a German — but you can't tell 'em much." Alice and Bob supported Catholic education and most recently she was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. A strong, independent woman, Alice believed in the value of a sturdy work ethic, good education and the power of prayer. As a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she leaves a profound legacy of family. She will be remembered for strength, grace, hospitality and generosity to family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Mercy or St. Matthew Catholic Church. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019