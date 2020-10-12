ALICE UMBDENSTOCK Anamosa Alice Umbdenstock, 95, of Anamosa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Per her wishes, there will be no viewing or services. Private Inurnment: Rose Hill Cemetery, Mechanicsville. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, is caring for Alice and her family. Survivors include her son, Joe (Debra) Umbdenstock; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three nephews; two nieces; and many extended family members. Alice Young was born Nov. 20, 1924, at Lost Nation, Iowa, daughter of Ezra "Dick" and LaVanchie (Busch) Young. She graduated from Lost Nation High School. Alice worked in accounting at Sears, managed her own clothing store in Mechanicsville, and also worked at Kmart for a number of years. Most recently, she volunteered at the hospital and nursing home in Anamosa. She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, D.D. Cubbage and Howard Umbdenstock; sons, John Umbdenstock and James Cubbage; and sister, Doris Willey. Please share your support and memories with Alice's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com
