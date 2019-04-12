ALLAN C. PEREMSKY Cedar Rapids Allan C. Peremsky passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Albia (Machacek) Peremsky. There will be a visitation at First Presbyterian Church 310 Fifth St. SE in Cedar Rapids on April 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. a music tribute at 4:15 p.m. and a private life blessing before the visitation. Al is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jayne; son, Tom (Mary) Peremsky of Chanhassen, Minn.; daughter, Sue Croshier Chadima (Bill) of Cedar Rapids; granddaughters, Brooke (Joe) Croshier-Sidebotham (great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Braley Sidebotham), Kaylynn Croshier, (great-granddaughter, Jozie); step-grandsons, Tyler and Austin (Jenny) Chadima; stepson, Michael Saluri (Coralie); and grandson, Lance; in-laws, Michael Mandel and family, Charlene and Louis Hurt; and several cousins. Al was a Coe College alum, played football at Coe, and was a U.S. Air Force ROTC graduate. He was Air Force flight instructor, and a Coe College Athletic Hall of Fame member, and he and Jayne received a Distinguished Coe College Alumni Award. Al was president of Armstrong's for many years; he loved those years, the employees (friends) who made it a wonderful business along with loyal customers. Several years after retiring from Armstrong's, the business closed, which was very disappointing to Al. He was the first market manager in Iowa for US Cellular, a Coe trustee, board member for many community organizations, a member of Tuesday Noon Optimist, First Presbyterian Church and the choir. He loved anything outdoors, river trips and skiing with Tom and Sue, helping Michael attain Eagle Scout, bicycling across Iowa and cross country skiing with Jayne. Al enjoyed watching "the little girls play," drawing fire trucks and eating cookies with Lance. Jayne wishes to thank dear friends Pastor Cindi and Tom, special friend Jill Ryder, from Manor Care; Kelli, nurses Quinton, Becky, Kevin, Charlotte, Kim and Karen for their help during Al's last journey in life. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund for local charities has been established. Contributions may be sent to Peremsky, P.O. Box 10313, Cedar Rapids, IA 52410. Leave messages at www.celebratelifeiowa.com. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary