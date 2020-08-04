DR. ALLAN JOSEPH NOVAK SR. Cedar Rapids Dr. Allan Joseph Novak Sr. of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away July 25, 2020, at his home in Mission, Texas. Allan was born Feb. 1, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Leo and Iva (Hlavac) Novak. On Feb. 7, 1976, Al married Sheryl Dawn Wright at First Church of Nazarene, Cedar Rapids. The couple began in Covington before moving to Cedar Rapids. Al graduated from Kennedy High School in 1976. Following school, he worked a Vickers Gas Station on First Avenue Cedar Rapids and began an asphalt company. As his family grew, he went to work for Farmstead. As Farmstead was closing, Al went to school to become a chiropractor, attending Palmer College of Chiropractic. He earned an award for his clinical practices. Graduating in the Class of 1993, Dr. Allan J. Novak began his career with Chiropractic Heath Care Association. He started his own practice in 1994, Chirocare East, where he continued to treat and help people with his healing hands until retirement. Al enjoyed shooting guns, riding motorcycles, fishing, following his children in athletics and activities and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Rotary Club, the Iowa foster care review board and volunteered as a doctor for many organizations, including Prairie Athletics Department, Dragon Boats and KCRG 3-on-3 tournaments to name a few. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sheryl "Sherrie" Novak of Cedar Rapids; his children, AJ (Ashley) Novak of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer (Jason) Potter of Tama, Michael (Sheri) Novak of Cedar Rapids and Arielle (Ray) Pierce of Covington; father-in-law, Ben Wright Sr.; sister, Diana Beck; his brothers, Joe and Gary Novak; 16 grandchildren; and many more loving family and friends. Al was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Andrea Rathje; mother-in-law, Joan Wright; sister-in-law, Kathleen Wright; and brother-in-law, John Owens. Services are at noon Wednesday, Aug. 5, at First Church of Nazarene, Cedar Rapids, with Pastor Tim Carter officiating. Please respect social distancing. Masks are welcome. If you do not feel comfortable attending the funeral, it will be livestreamed through the funeral home's Facebook page. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.