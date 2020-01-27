|
|
ALLAN W. HEGGS Fairfax Allan W. Heggs, 80, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, after a courageous fight with Parkinson's disease. Allan was born to Irene and Ernest Heggs on Oct. 29, 1939, in Kellerton, Iowa. He graduated from Kellerton High School in 1958 and worked on the family farm until joining the U.S. Air Force. Allan married the love of his life, Janetta Ann Saltzman, on May 6, 1962. They moved to Cedar Rapids in 1965, where he began working at Link-Belt Speeder. He moved to a farm in rural Norway where he farmed and continued to work as a machinist. Other employment included Rockwell Goss and Kinze Manufacturing. He also earned an associate degree in health care administration from Des Moines Area Community College while in between manufacturing jobs. He will be missed dearly by his wife of 57 years, Janetta; children, Kim Stallman and Steven (Shelly) Heggs; grandchildren, Kyle (Diana) Stallman, Megan Stallman (Tony Nolting), Rachel Heggs and Samuel Heggs; sister, Shirley (Myron) Ingram; five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Leo, Charlotte, Savannah and Parker; and seven nieces and nephews. Allan was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Denny Duffield; infant son, Mark; and sister-in-law, Darlene Irish. Allan loved his family and his farm, and treasured time spent together. A gentle man of God, he was a member of New Disciples of Cedar Rapids, formally Cedar Christian Church. He was a hard worker, great husband and father, and a friend to everyone he met. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home on Wilson Ave., Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the funeral home. Burial: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at Maple Row Cemetery in Kellerton, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Please share a memory of Allan at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020