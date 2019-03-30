Home

Allen Anderson
ALLEN A. ANDERSON Cedar Rapids Allen A. Anderson, 72, of Cedar Rapids, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at West Ridge Care Center. His body was donated to the Deeded Body Program at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Christ Community Church UMC, Marion, by Pastor Becky High. Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is attending the family. Allen is survived by his wife, Joan; his children, Paul (Dana) Anderson of Marion, Joy Pingel (Paul Haag) of Cedar Rapids and Katie Jean (Drew) Britten of Lake Stevens, Wash.; his grandchildren, Lydia Anderson, Devin Pingel, Zackary Anderson, Jayden Pingel, Allyson Anderson, Fiona Britten and Keegan Britten; his brother, Roger (Becky) of Normal, Ill.; and his sister, Kathy (Ben) Burger of Merrill, Wis. Allen was born on Oct. 15, 1946, in Wausau, Wis., son of Jerome and Virginia Hoffman Anderson. He graduated from D.C. Everest Senior High in Schofield, Wis., in 1964 and Wartburg College in 1968. Allen taught science for more than 40 years in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa, last teaching in Pella for 26 years. On Dec. 28, 1968, he married Joan Havener in Knoxville, Iowa. Allen was known for his friendly smiles and laughter and he loved the outdoors, fishing and gardening. After retirement, Allen and Joan enjoyed traveling across the United States and China and volunteering with a servant's heart. He will be greatly missed, but is safely in his heavenly home after overcoming Alzheimer's disease. Instead of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Indian Creek Nature Center, 5300 Otis Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
