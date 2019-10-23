|
|
ALLEN DUWAYNE BROWN Cedar Rapids Allen Duwayne Brown, 54, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will take place after services in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Allen Brown was born Sept. 9, 1965, the son of Curtis and Suzan (Schweinefus) Brown. He was united in marriage to Julie Harrison on July 12, 2003, in Cedar Rapids. Allen enjoyed music, riding his Harley, fishing, watching movies and hanging out with his children and grandchildren. He could be found putzing around in his man cave, watching the Cowboys, Cubs or Hawkeyes. He loved entertaining family and friends with karaoke and laughter on Saturday nights and playing with his "Rottenwiler" Gemma. He had a knack for making everyone around him laugh with his incredible sense of humor and off-beat one-liners. He always had a big shoulder to lean on and gave amazing hugs. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; uncles, Dwight, Vern and Conely; his daughter, Kimberly; and son, Rusty. Left to cherish Allen's memories are his wife, Julie Brown of Cedar Rapids; children, Stephanie (Stephen Downey) Mason of North Carolina, Sydney (Ryan) Hovey of Buckingham, Becca (Ryan) Wagner of Tipton, and Savannah Brown and Allen Brown, both of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Brie, Alivia, Briar, Cainen, Ravyn, Braydon and Skylar; great-grandson, Zachary; his parents of Hiawatha; sister, Kathy Brown of Cedar Rapids; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his children's education fund. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019