ALLEN D. MORRIS Wappapello, Mo. Allen D. Morris 84, of Wappapello Mo., rose to meet his Savior Jesus Christ on May 12, 2020, from advanced COPD. He was the son of Clarence and Ila (Nelson) Morris of Toddville, Iowa. He had four brothers, John (Jane), Nelson (Terry), Lyle (Dottie) and Kenny (Linda) and a sister, Betty (Bob). Allen was united in marriage to Janet (Millard) Morris on July 25, 1954. They went on to have four sons, the Rev. David Morris (Val) Morris of Salina, Kan., the Rev. Doug (Dona) Morris of Wappapello, Mo., Jeff (Pam) Morris of Wesley, Iowa, and the Rev. Joel (Beth) Morris of Port Orchard, Wash. His children had 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Dad took great pleasure in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed every minute he could spend with them. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years; his parents; his brothers, John and Lyle; and sisters-in-law, Jane Morris, Terry Morris and Pat Robinson; and a brother-in-law, Bob Holsinger. Dad was a retiree of Collins-Rockwell and Oral-B Labs in Iowa City. He was a member of the Bluff Church in Poplar Bluff, Mo., and Toddville Free Methodist Church. He served the community by being a founding member of Otter Creek Lions Club, a founding member of the Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Department. Dad served on the Alburnett School Board and, most recently, the Eagles. He had a great love for woodworking and made very nice furniture and crafts after his retirement. Dad was a friend to many and will be missed. A service is being planned for late June in Toddville.
Published in The Gazette on May 17, 2020