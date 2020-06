Or Copy this URL to Share

ALLEN D. MORRIS Wapello The visitation will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Toddville Free Methodist Church in Toddville, Iowa. Memorial to follow at 3 p.m. The interment will follow at Dunkard Cemetery.



