ALLEN J. BILLMAN North Liberty Allen J. Billman, 69, of North Liberty, died on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics after a short but determined fight with lung cancer. Private family services will be held. Al was born Sept. 6, 1951, to Cyril and Virginia (White) Billman in Sigourney, Iowa. After graduating from Sigourney High School in 1969, he continued his education at Northeast Missouri State in Kirksville, Mo., before joining the construction industry. After a few stops along the way, he settled in Iowa City and poured concrete foundations until the urge to find steady employment led him to a lifelong career with the University of Iowa Power Plant. After 30 years of dedicated service, Al retired in 2018. He was a skillful and dedicated worker, and he made the plant a better place with his determination to always do things the right way. Allen is survived by his brothers, Jim (Karen) Billman of Owensboro, Ky., John (Peg) Billman of Columbia, Mo., and Chris (Steve) Billman of Davenport, Iowa; and two nieces, Lisa (Thomas) Young of Owensboro, Ky., and Angie (Bob) Bennett of Huntington Beach, Calif. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cyril and Virginia Billman. Al, who was lovingly known as "AJ" by his closest friends, picked his friends carefully and methodically. AJ let each of them know how much he loved them not just in words but in actions that cemented his family of friends for a lifetime. A lifelong and diehard Cubs fan, Iowa Hawkeyes fan, and Dallas Cowboys fan. Al's passion included annual pilgrimages to the Indianapolis 500 since the early 1970s. Al had a tremendous heart for giving and supported many charities throughout his life. In lieu of flowers, please send any contributions in Al's name to the Wounded Warriors
Project or to Habitat for Humanity. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
.