ALLEN MARTENSEN Anamosa Allen Martensen, 70, of Anamosa, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family following an extended illness. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello, with interment in Wayne Zion Lutheran Cemetery. The Rev. David Rameish will officiate at the services. Friends may call 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at the Goettsch Funeral Home, and again at the church from 10 a.m. to the time of service Monday. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at goettschonline.com. Allen Richard Martensen was born March 20, 1949, in Anamosa, the son of John and Anna (Dirks) Martensen. He was raised on the family farm near Langworthy with his 10 siblings. He graduated from Monticello High School in 1968. On Sept. 5, 1970, he married Carol Ann Olmstead at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Anamosa. The couple lived in Monticello before moving to and operating the Martensen Family farm west of Langworthy. He enjoyed hunting, but his whole life was dedicated to his family and the farm. Surviving are his five children, Scott (Celena) Martensen, Antioch, Ill., Lori (Jason) Darnell, Palo, Jamie (Chris) Shuck, Cedar Rapids, Mindy Riordan, Aurora, Colo., and Keri Kula, Anamosa; grandchildren, Katelyn, Margo, Brynlea, Ryker, Gabrielle, Emily, Rebecca, Megan, Sydney, Tinsley and Blade; one great-grandchild, Matthew; and siblings, Carol (Andy) Anders, Colorado Springs, Colo., Dean (Millie) Martensen, Utah, Beverly (Jim) Dieken, Greeley, Colo., Janice Oetken, Greeley, Colo., and Larry Martensen, Martelle. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Caro; his parents and his brothers, Harold, Carl, John, Marvin and Virgil. The family would like to thank the staffs of St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids and the Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa for the wonderful care Allen received. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019