ALLEN "AL" FRANCIS MEASE Preston, Minn. Allen "Al" Francis Mease, 87, of Preston, Minn., formerly of Huntsville, Ala., died at 1:45 a.m. May 21, 2019, of natural causes. He was born June 2, 1931, in Vinton, Iowa, to John Burl and Helen Ward Mease, where he was raised on the family farm. He was married to Luella (Pauline) Spencer, his wife of 50 years. Allen moved his family to Palo, Iowa, in 1959 during his employment at Penick & Ford, and later at Corn Sweeteners in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. While living in Palo, Allen served as Justice of the Peace. Allen and Pauline retired to Huntsville, Ala., where Allen lived until 2018. In 2018 he moved to Preston, Minn., to live with his youngest son. He served in the U.S. Army as an infantryman and saw combat duty during the Korean conflict until his honorable discharge. Allen is survived by his sons, Kenneth Allen and Barbara Lang Mease of Huntsville, Ala., Randall Paul and Stephanie Young Mease of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Rick Mease of Dallas and John Burl Mease of Preston, Minn.; nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Luella Pauline Mease, in 2002; father, John Burl Mease, in 1971; mother, Helen Ward Mease, in 1988; brothers, James Ward Mease, in 2008 and John Henry Mease, in 1971; and sister, Mariane Alice Hoeft, in 1998. Allen requested to be cremated, and a military service will be performed at a date to be determined. Allen's cremains will be buried next to his wife at the family's cemetery at Spencer's Grove, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family. Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019