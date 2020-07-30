ALLEN NAYLOR Cedar Rapids Allen Naylor, 65, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home followed by inurnment at the Urbana Cemetery. A Celebration of Life picnic will be held at B.L. Anderson Park in Vinton immediately following inurnment. Allen was born Feb. 6, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Lyle and Merlene Harrelson Naylor. He was a graduate of Urbana High School. On Oct. 7, 2012, Allen was united in marriage to Tamar Waddell in Cedar Rapids. Allen was employed at Hunter's Specialty and was known to be a "jack of all trades." Leisure time would find Allen "tinkering" in the garage, doing small-engine repairs, deer hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Tamar; sons, Austin Lucas, Jeremy (Stacy) Koopman and Matt (Tiffany Fritz) Stevens; daughters, Aleenna (Brian) Naylor-Bruck, Michelle Stevens and Merinda (Adam Keller) Stevens; siblings, Michael (Kathy) Naylor, Stephen (Tami) Naylor, Deborah Bergen and Rhonda (Randy) Sacora; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Allen and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com
