1/1
Allen Naylor
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALLEN NAYLOR Cedar Rapids Allen Naylor, 65, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 1, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home followed by inurnment at the Urbana Cemetery. A Celebration of Life picnic will be held at B.L. Anderson Park in Vinton immediately following inurnment. Allen was born Feb. 6, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Lyle and Merlene Harrelson Naylor. He was a graduate of Urbana High School. On Oct. 7, 2012, Allen was united in marriage to Tamar Waddell in Cedar Rapids. Allen was employed at Hunter's Specialty and was known to be a "jack of all trades." Leisure time would find Allen "tinkering" in the garage, doing small-engine repairs, deer hunting and fishing. He is survived by his wife, Tamar; sons, Austin Lucas, Jeremy (Stacy) Koopman and Matt (Tiffany Fritz) Stevens; daughters, Aleenna (Brian) Naylor-Bruck, Michelle Stevens and Merinda (Adam Keller) Stevens; siblings, Michael (Kathy) Naylor, Stephen (Tami) Naylor, Deborah Bergen and Rhonda (Randy) Sacora; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Allen and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Van Steenhuyse Russell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved