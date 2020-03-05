Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
Allen Wayne Lange


1923 - 2020
ALLEN WAYNE LANGE Central City Allen Wayne Lange, 96, of Central City, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home conducted by Vicki Standley. Burial will follow at Springville Cemetery in Springville, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020
