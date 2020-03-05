|
ALLEN WAYNE LANGE Central City Allen Wayne Lange, 96, of Central City, Iowa, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa. A Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home conducted by Vicki Standley. Burial will follow at Springville Cemetery in Springville, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020