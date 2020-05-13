Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Alma Helle


1939 - 2020
Alma Helle Obituary
ALMA JOAN HELLE Cedar Rapids Alma Joan Helle, 80, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. Private family graveside service will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Alma was born July 10, 1939, in La Porte City, Iowa, the daughter of Mathew and Kathryn (Reuter) Schuler. She graduated from Hazleton High School. On April 19, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hazleton, she was united in marriage to Earl Helle. She was employed at Shorewood and Sirloin 'n Brew. Alma and Earl owned and operated the Country Table Restaurant in Alburnett, Iowa. While Earl drove a tractor/trailer over-the-road, she navigated for him. Alma was an avid photographer and loved to travel. She also loved waterfalls, cooking and baking. She enjoyed reading, telling and hearing jokes. Her laughter will be missed. Alma was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Earl Helle; children, Kathy (Dan) Beer of Center Point, Ronnie Helle of Cedar Rapids, David (Tammy) Helle of Fishers, Ind., Becky (Doug) Mart of Cedar Rapids, Bev (Brett) Christensen of Marion and Andy (Denise) Helle of Marion; eight grandchildren, Amber (John) Chipman, Ben Beer, Katie (Brenton) Greif, Ryan Helle, Christopher (Christine) Helle, Tim (Kerry) Link, Jennifer (Russell) Bauer and Jason (Karrisa) Rizzo; nine great-grandchildren, Mason, Coulter, Luke, John, Nathan, Gianna, Addison, Lily and Sophie; sister, Luella Stolka; and brother, Leo (Dorothy) Schuler. Alma was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Melvin, Ray, Ernie, Louis and Eugene Schuler; and sister, Marian Fettkether. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Alma's memory may be directed to the family. The family extends a special thank-you to the ICU staff at Mercy Medical Center. Please share a memory of Alma at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 13, 2020
