Alta Folkers Obituary
ALTA FOLKERS Olin Alta Folkers, 101, of Olin passed away on Jan. 2, 2020, at her home. Her funeral service will be held privately. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time. Alta Dorothy was born on July 12, 1918, at Steam Mill Corners in Wyoming, Iowa, to Louis and Patria (Thomsen) Bramer. She married Lawrence Folkers on June 3, 1943, in Junction City, Kan. She was a homemaker for her family. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Olin and Antioch Social Club. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting and many arts and crafts. Alta will be forever remembered and missed by her children, Barbara Northland of Shellsburg and Phyllis (David) Dircks of Olin; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and great-granddaughter. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolence may be left for the family at www.laheys.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020
