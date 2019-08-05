|
|
ALVA WILLIAM "JUNIOR" HAHN Manchester Alva William "Junior" Hahn, 81, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Prairie Hills Assisted Living in Independence. Junior was a 40-year employee for the post office serving as city and rural mail carrier. Survivors include his five children, Randy (Jennifer) Hahn of Manchester, Julie (Dan McCarthy) Hahn of Vail, Colo., Kris Hansen and Stacy Pennington, both of Manchester and Steve Hahn of Portland, Ore.; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Phyllis (David) Meader of Manchester; a niece, Lauren Meader; a nephew, Chris Meader; and a son-in-law, Gary Clukey of Parker, Colo. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Private inurnment: Oakland Cemetery in Manchester.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019