ALVERTA MAUDE WILLIAMS Tiffin Alverta Maude Williams, 101, passed away on Sept. 11, 2019, at Lantern Park Nursing and Rehab Center in Coralville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, where visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Iowa City. Memorials may be made in Alverta's memory to Grace United Methodist Church in Tiffin or to the Tiffin Fire Department/First Responders. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Alverta was born Jan. 5, 1918, in Johnson County, Iowa, daughter of Walter B. Shaffer and Edith M. Roberts Shaffer. She married Lloyd E. Williams on May 24, 1942. Following Lloyd's service in WWII they began a dental practice in Mason City, Iowa. Alverta then became an active Army officer's wife with her husband's re-enlistment in the Army. She liked to entertain, serving fine meals, and she directed the religious education on the various bases where stationed. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, in 1963. After spending several years in postwar Japan, they moved to Verdun, France, where Alverta taught English in the high school. While stationed at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana, she received her Master of Religious Education degree from the Christian Theological Seminary in 1971 and received an award for "superior academic achievement." Upon retirement, they settled in Tiffin and she became an active member and supporter of Grace United Methodist Church. Alverta was a member of the Jasmine Chapter 135 Order of the Eastern Star. She was known as "Auntie" to many and specialized in wonderful angel food birthday cakes. She loved driving her car and going out to eat for breakfast. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Theola Rarick, Lynn Colony, Steve Woods, Helen Caldwell, Robert Shaffer, Deborah McIntire, Becky Schlotterbeck, KathyJo Shaffer, Mary Alice Sidvyic, Gary Shaffer, Dwayne Shaffer, Jean Whyte, Doug Shaffer, Jeff Shaffer, Deanne Lindaman, Jeanette Shaffer, Karla Moreland, Dennis Shaffer, Shelly Tiedtke, Ellen Schau, Karen Dinnel and Keevin Shaffer; many great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews; and sisters-in-law, Doris Shaffer, Betty Shaffer and Donna McConaughy. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; brothers and sister, Wayne Shaffer, Veva Colony, Walter Shaffer, Mervin Shaffer, Robert Shaffer, Paul Shaffer and Delmar Shaffer; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Russell Colony, Orville Woods, Marcene Woods, Doris Shaffer, Grace Shaffer and Sallie Shaffer.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019