Alvin Harold Miller

Alvin Harold Miller Obituary
ALVIN HAROLD MILLER Manchester Alvin Harold Miller, 86, of Manchester, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. Al is survived by his wife, Jan of Manchester; his children, Jessica (David) Massey of Charlotte, N.C., Mattson (Nancy) Miller of Humboldt, Denise Mead of San Diego, Calif., Craig Mead of North Liberty and Dana (Eric) Smith of Iowa City; nine grandchildren, Dara Mead, Avery and Ella Smith, Carly Mead, Alexandria (Adam) Prucolli, Joshua Massey, Kandi Armstead, Justin Armstead and Dawson Miller; seven great-grandchildren, Riley Massey, Isabella Prucolli, Alivia and Paisley Miller, Madison, Kayden and Bradlee Armstead; and his siblings, Marilyn Ortberg of Columbus Junction, Gale Westemeier of Manchester, Dan (Carolyn) Hallenbeck of Greensboro, Ga., and Ted (Linda) Hallenbeck of Palm Desert, Calif. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Memorial service with military rites: 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Community Congregational Church in Manchester, with the Rev. David Grandon officiating. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Friends can also call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
