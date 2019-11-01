|
ALVIN WEBER Sigourney Alvin Weber, 90, of Sigourney, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City. Alvin A. Weber was born May 30, 1929, near Talleyrand, Iowa, the son of John C. and Clara (Buch) Weber. He received his education at Ss. Peter and Paul school and Porter country school. On Aug. 6, 1951, he married Lois Harris at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Keswick. He then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Alvin farmed in the Hayesville, Talleyrand and Sigourney areas for many years. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sigourney, where he served on the Parish Council, the American Legion and Dudes n Dolls square dance club, where he served as president. Alvin also experienced an honor flight. He enjoyed playing pepper, 66 and seven point pitch, wrestling, reading the newspaper, auctions, mushrooming and his dog, Barney. Survivors include four children, Michael (Connie) Weber and Bernard Weber, both of Sigourney, Thomas (Nancy) Weber of Keswick and Christina (Mark) Kasal of Brooklyn; six grandchildren, Gina Weber, Jessica (Dustin) Moore, Alex (Morgan) Weber, Jennifer (Brad Barker) Weber, Jacob Weber and Joe Kasal; five great-grandchildren, Reese Wiley, Jaxen Moore, Olivia Moore, Lincoln Moore and Bernard L. Weber; and three sisters, Geraldine Cavin of Sigourney, Carol Weber of Cedar Rapids and Connie (Mike) Strabala of Cedar Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois, in 2013; two sisters, Lorena Bair and Marie Snakenberg; and brother, Richard Weber. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sigourney with Fr. Robert Lathrop officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Sigourney. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at the church, where there will be a vigil service at 4 p.m. A memorial fund has been established for the American Legion. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Sigourney is caring for Alvin and his family. Condolences may be emailed at www.powellfuneralhomes.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019