ALYCEJANE KALOUS Cedar Rapids AlyceJane Kalous, 78, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Services: Private at Cedar Memorial Westside Chapel, where a visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is encouraged. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Steve; her children, Steven (Donna) Kalous of Marion, Iowa, Polly Kalous, Holly Kalous and Tom (Hayley) Kalous, all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Lisa (Billy) Preisler of Duluth, Minn.; a sister, Lorraine Zerbee of Cedar Rapids; and a brother, Allan (Evelyn) Kilts of Cedar Rapids. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Samantha, Donna, Sabrena, Julianna, Eli, Jacob, Libby, Alex, Brady, Abigail and Jesse; and great-grandchild, Kyler. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three sisters and a son, Jason Kalous. AlyceJane was born May 1, 1942, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Garnet (Sells) Kilts. She married Steve Douglas Kalous on July 15, 1967, in Cedar Rapids. AlyceJane was a stay-at-home mom for many years but also worked for Hardee's and as a billing clerk for Smulekoff's in Cedar Rapids, retiring in 2004. She most enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren; She also was a fan of the soap opera "Days of Our Lives" and Hallmark movies. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries. Memorials may be directed to the family.