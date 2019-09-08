|
AMADEA MARLINE TEMPLE Cedar Rapids Amadea Marline Temple, 19, of Cedar Rapids, died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics from head injuries sustained in a single-vehicle car accident. Amadea gave the lifesaving gift of organ and tissue donation that will help save the lives of many people. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at First Assembly of God Church by Pastor Rick Gail. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Amadea's family would like to encourage everyone to attend both the visitation and funeral service. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Amadea is survived by her mother, Veronica Borman of Fairfax; father, Mike (Michelle) Temple of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Hayley (Dustin) Hart, Alexandria Temple, Taylor (Elijah) Price, Jerri Dale Temple, Trustin Mally-Ware, Christian Mally-Ware, Morgan, Joshua, Isaac, Benyamin, Yisrael, Hadassah, Hannah, Moriyah, Samuel, Asher and Amira Temple; grandparents, Dale and Helen Borman of Cedar Rapids; Vincente (Rani) Javier and family; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Amadea was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gerald and Ila Temple. Amadea was born Jan. 11, 2000, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Veronica Borman and Mike Temple. She graduated from Washington High School in December 2017 and attended Kirkwood Community College in 2018. She worked at Casey General Store in Fairfax, where she loved to work and enjoyed interacting with her regular customers. Amadea enjoyed dancing, drawing, sketching, typing and listening to LP's. She loved doing her hair, nails and makeup and played many sports. Amadea's favorite thing to do was spend time with her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019