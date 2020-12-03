AMBROSE J. KAALBERG Marengo Ambrose J. Kaalberg, 98, of Marengo, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Rose Haven Nursing Home, Marengo. A private memorial service will be held at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Father Corey Close officiating. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Ambrose is survived by his beloved wife, Janet; his children, Judy (Larry) Madsen of Marengo, Brook (Greg) Noble of Marion, Jewelly Kaalberg of Dubuque and Joe (Stacy) Kaalberg of Cascade; seven grandchildren, Adam and Nick Dye, Dustin, Christian and Cameron Weber, and Tyler and Andrew Kaalberg; a great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Weber; several nieces and nephews; a brother, Kenneth (Gloria) Kaalberg; and two sisters, Pauline Murphy and Loretta Peterson. He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Jessica Kaalberg; a sister, Cecelia Kaalberg; and two brothers, Frank Kaalberg and Anthony Kaalberg in infancy. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com
