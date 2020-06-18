AMBROSE JOHN HELLMANN Ryan Ambrose John Hellmann, 90, of Ryan, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home after a seven-year battle with bone cancer. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Eileen Hellmann of Ryan; his seven children, Marilyn Benge of Shueyville, Sharon (John) Fuhrman of Puyallup, Wash., Ruth (Jerry) Elsbury of Strawberry Point, Janet Krogmann of Manchester, Arlene (Ron) Wulfekuhle of Ryan, Shirley (Dale) Manternach of Manchester and Bob Hellmann of Ryan ; 22 grandchildren, Matt, Katie, Laura, Amy, Kevin, Tim, Sara, Ryan, Jeff, Kari, Lisa, Justin, Jeni, Stacy, Kyla, Mitch, Brett, Tyler, Jenna, Josh, Hailey and Erin; 26 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Cletus (Correne) Hellmann of Ryan and Charles (Mary) Hellmann of Holy Cross; three sisters, Berniece Thole of Dyersville, Dolores (Dave) Putz of Greeley and Eileen (Ed) Prier of Dyersville; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren. The family would like to thank Above and Beyond Hospice for their special care of Ambrose. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks are strongly recommended. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan, Iowa, with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa, where there will be a private Scripture Service at 1 p.m. There will be no public visitation prior to Mass on Saturday morning. Interment with military rites: Calvary Cemetery in Ryan, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.