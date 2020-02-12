|
AMELENE A. POLLAND Marion Amelene A. Polland, 84, of Marion, died at her home on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Memorial services at 1 p.m. Friday at Cedar Rapids Christian Church. Inurnment in Prospect Cemetery in Elkhorn, Neb. There will be a visitation from noon until service time Friday at the church. Survivors include her husband, Carl; a son, Todd of Ryan; a daughter, Jody (Joe) Williams of Marion; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be given to Cedar Rapids Christian Church. Please a message or tribute to the Polland family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020