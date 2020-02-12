Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Cedar Rapids Christian Church
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Rapids Christian Church
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
Cedar Rapids Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelene Polland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelene Polland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelene Polland Obituary
AMELENE A. POLLAND Marion Amelene A. Polland, 84, of Marion, died at her home on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Memorial services at 1 p.m. Friday at Cedar Rapids Christian Church. Inurnment in Prospect Cemetery in Elkhorn, Neb. There will be a visitation from noon until service time Friday at the church. Survivors include her husband, Carl; a son, Todd of Ryan; a daughter, Jody (Joe) Williams of Marion; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Memorial donations may be given to Cedar Rapids Christian Church. Please a message or tribute to the Polland family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -