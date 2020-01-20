Home

AMI KATHLEEN DARK-ROSEN Cedar Falls Ami Kathleen Dark-Rosen, 48, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. A Celebration of Life service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Orchard Hill Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Falls, and one hour before service Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Gift of Life Transplant House-Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.), www.gift-of-life.org or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, www.jdrf.org. Online condolences may be left at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 20, 2020
