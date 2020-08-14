AMY (NEUZIL) ABDAGIC Iowa City Amy Elizabeth (Neuzil) Abdagic, 39, of Iowa City, died Aug. 9, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics following a long journey with liver disease. Celebrating her life, a gathering for friends and family will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., Iowa City, where a time of sharing will begin at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Vernad for an Education Fund for her two daughters. Amy was born March 25, 1981, in Iowa City to Marvin Neuzil and Shirley "Sam" Baines. She was raised in Iowa City by her father and stepmother, Kate Neuzil, who she would call "Mom" from that point on. She graduated from Iowa City High School in 1999. Amy met the love of her life, Vernad Abdagic, through mutual friends and got married in Iowa City on March 25, 2006. Shortly after they were married, the couple had their first daughter, Ava, and a couple years later had their second daughter, Emma. Amy adored her two girls and they were the center of her world. She loved family and any time spent with them was everything to her. Amy started working at a young age and had an incredibly great work ethic. She worked at the Hilltop Tavern and Eatery for many, many years, where she did it all. Whether she was waitressing, bartending or cooking for the Hilltop, she did it with a genuine smile, loving everyone she served. She was such a bright light for so many and, if you knew her, you knew she would greet you with nothing but love and kindness. Her personality and love for life made you feel as if you knew her your whole life. She later worked as a cook at Johnson County Jail. If she was not working, she was at home making her and Vern's house a home, as she was great at doing that. She also loved to go camping and canoeing. Despite her struggles in life, she never gave up, and those who loved her never gave up on her. It had been many long, hard and agonizing battles for the last few years and she fought like a warrior every step of the way. Just like everyone, she had her demons, but the demons she was living with took over and won. With Amy's award-winning smile, sparkling eyes, love for life, loyalty to a fault at times and simplicity, it wasn't hard to love her unconditionally. Amy's stubbornness was one of a kind but caused her to not be able to see what everyone else saw in her, which our hearts are broken for. Losing the Amy we have always known to her addiction was devastating and her death has been just as devastating, affecting the lives of so many. God had other plans for her and she is now at peace, and for that her family is grateful. She is survived by her father, Marvin Neuzil of Iowa City; her husband, Vern Abdagic of Iowa City, and their two daughters, Ava and Emma; her siblings, Josh (Angie) Serovy of North Liberty, Rodney (April) Neuzil of Iowa City and Amber Koosmann (Brandon Williams) of Tiffin; her father-in-law, Mehmed Abdagic of Iowa City; and her biological mother, Sam (Matt) Gavin. She also is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Kate Neuzil; and her mother-in-law, Saha Abdagic. Please share a memory of Amy or send online condolences to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com
