AMY RUTH ALLMANDINGER Marion Amy Ruth Allmandinger, 60, died Saturday, April 13, 2019. A committal service will be held at a later date. Amy was born May 23, 1958, in Jackson, Mich. She was adopted as an infant by Willis and Barbara Allmandinger of Fort Wayne, Ind. Amy graduated from Fox Valley Lutheran High School in Appleton, Wis. She earned her special education teaching degree at UW Whitewater. She lived for many years on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota before moving to the Menominee Reservation in Wisconsin. Amy was an avid animal lover and enjoyed riding horses. She was a talented artist who immersed herself in the Native American culture. Amy previously was employed by To The Rescue and loved her time with co-workers and clients. She is survived by her brother, Byron Allmandinger (Michelle); her father, Willis Allmandinger; nieces, Megan and Emily; and nephew, Jacob. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Allmandinger. Amy's kindness and generous spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Her family would like to thank Amy's many friends at Blairs Ferry Senior Apartments for their kindness. Memorials may be made to SAINT Cat Rescue and Adoption Center, 1200 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids.